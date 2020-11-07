Turkish capital Ankara to host Italian Film Festival

  November 07 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish capital Ankara will host 11th Italian Film Festival on Nov. 11-17, the Italian embassy said on Nov. 6. 

According to the embassy's statement, the films will meet the audience both virtually and at the Modern Arts Center of Çankaya Municipality in Ankara.

Turkish director Ferzan Özpetek's Fortune Goddess, Guido Chiesa's Say It Loud, and Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio are included within the festival, the statement said.

All films will have Turkish and English subtitles and they will also be available on the Italian embassy's website.

