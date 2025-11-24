Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

ANKARA
Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

The Turkish accident investigation team has returned to Türkiye after completing inspections at the crash site of a C-130 military cargo plane on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, which killed 20 Turkish soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 24.

Technical examinations at the site, following the Nov. 11 crash, have concluded, the ministry said in a written statement.

“The transfer of wreckage parts to our Second Main Maintenance Factory Directorate [in the central province of Kayseri] is ongoing,” the statement added.

Detailed technical inspections will continue once the wreckage reaches the Kayseri facility.

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yaşar Güler told reporters last week that the investigation of the C-130’s black box will take “at least two months.”

“The process of decoding the boxes and obtaining the initial findings will take at least two months,” Güler said after the presidential Cabinet meeting.

“According to preliminary findings, although not certain, the tail section broke off first, and then the aircraft split into three parts. These details will be clarified by the black box,” the minister added.

The black box is currently being examined by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAŞ).

As a precaution, the Turkish Armed Forces have temporarily grounded their remaining 18 C-130 military planes pending technical inspections.

Türkiye immediately dispatched an accident investigation team to determine the cause of the crash. The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder are being examined in Ankara, the Defense Ministry said previously. The ministry also confirmed that no ammunition was on board at the time of the crash.

A solemn funeral was held on Nov. 14 for the 20 soldiers who lost their lives.

The plane had been en route from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja to Türkiye. Manufactured by U.S. company Lockheed Martin, the C-130 Hercules entered service in 1968, initially with Saudi Arabia, and was added to the Turkish Armed Forces’ inventory in 2010.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

    Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

  2. Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

    Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

  3. Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

    Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

  4. Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

    Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

  5. All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

    All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Recommended
Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces
All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates
Peace in Ukraine should not lead to new instabilities: Erdoğan

Peace in Ukraine should not lead to new instabilities: Erdoğan
Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day with tribute, recognition for outstanding educators

Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day with tribute, recognition for outstanding educators
WORLD Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported.
ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿