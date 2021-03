Turkish business body re-elects Kaslowski as president

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) re-elected Simone Kaslowski as its president on March 30.

He has been heading TUSIAD since February 2020 after replacing Erol Bilecik.

Kaslowski is the CEO of Organik Kimya, a chemicals company.

Murat Özyeğin and Bahadir Balkır are the vice presidents of the association.

Founded in 1971, TUSIAD is a voluntary, independent and non-governmental organization.