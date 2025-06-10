Turkish breakfast named world’s best

ISTANBUL

TasteAtlas has ranked the world’s top 50 breakfasts as of June, placing the traditional Turkish breakfast in the number one spot with a rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Celebrated for its rich variety, from cheese and olives to eggs, pastries and jams, Turkish breakfast has earned global recognition for its diversity and cultural depth. Often served as a communal spread, it features an array of small dishes, all accompanied by endless glasses of black tea, making it not only a meal but a cherished social ritual.

Six Turkish dishes made it onto the list. Following "kahvaltı," which means breakfast in English, "katmer" ranked ninth, lentil soup 12th, "börek" 24th, honey and clotted cream 28th and "gözleme" 46th.

Other top international contenders include Serbia’s “komplet lepinja,” Libya’s “stunz,” Iran’s “kaleh pacheh” and France’s croissant, all scoring 4.6 or 4.5.

TasteAtlas is known for cataloging global cuisines based on user ratings and expert input.