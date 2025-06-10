Turkish breakfast named world’s best

Turkish breakfast named world’s best

ISTANBUL
Turkish breakfast named world’s best

TasteAtlas has ranked the world’s top 50 breakfasts as of June, placing the traditional Turkish breakfast in the number one spot with a rating of 4.8 out of 5.

Celebrated for its rich variety, from cheese and olives to eggs, pastries and jams, Turkish breakfast has earned global recognition for its diversity and cultural depth. Often served as a communal spread, it features an array of small dishes, all accompanied by endless glasses of black tea, making it not only a meal but a cherished social ritual.

Six Turkish dishes made it onto the list. Following "kahvaltı," which means breakfast in English, "katmer" ranked ninth, lentil soup 12th, "börek" 24th, honey and clotted cream 28th and "gözleme" 46th.

Other top international contenders include Serbia’s “komplet lepinja,” Libya’s “stunz,” Iran’s “kaleh pacheh”  and France’s croissant, all scoring 4.6 or 4.5.

TasteAtlas is known for cataloging global cuisines based on user ratings and expert input.

best,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world

Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world
Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong

Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong
Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday
British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time

British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time
1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city
Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿