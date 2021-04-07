Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

  • April 07 2021 09:01:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The foreign-currency liquidity of Turkish banks is sufficient to cover a short-lived market closure and moderate outflow of FX deposits, according to credit ratings agency Fitch on late on April 6. 

It projected the banks’ short-term foreign currency debt service requirement, in the extreme event of a full market shut down for 12 months, has increased to $45 billion-$50 billion.

Pointing to the latest developments since Central Bank Governor Naci Ağbal was dismissed on March 20, Fitch said: "We expect banks’ external debt to fall in 2021 and foreign funding costs to rise amid greater global risk-aversion."

Turkey, Economy, Fitch Ratings, recovery,

ECONOMY

Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

