Turkish Banking Association elects new chairman

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Banking Association (TBB) on April 21 elected Alpaslan Çakar, the general manager of Ziraat Bank, as its new chairman.

In a statement, TBB said elections for the chairman of the board of directors and vice chairman were held at the board meeting.

Çakar was unanimously elected as the chairman and Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih, the general manager of Vakıf Bank, was elected as vice chairman, the statement added.