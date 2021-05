Turkish athlete wins bronze in European Open Para Swimming Championships

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Turkish Paralympic swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı claimed a bronze medal at the European Open Para Swimming Championships, the Turkish National Paralympic Committee said on May 22.

Boyacı, 18, finished in third place in the women's 200 meters freestyle in a time of 3.22.48 in Madeira, Portugal, TNPC said.

Also, another Turkish swimmer Sevilay Ozturk came in fourth in a time of 3.28.71 in the final.