BAKU
Turkish artist Seval Özcan at COP29 in Azerbaijan

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) continues in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Leaders, policymakers, climate activists, and experts from around the world have gathered to address the escalating climate crisis and strengthen global efforts to mitigate its effects.

This year’s COP is particularly significant as it marks a critical checkpoint in the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Delegates focus on actionable strategies to keep global temperature increases within 1.5 centigrade degrees, address the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

This year, a highlight of COP29 is the launch of the "MAMA - Mother Nature International Art Project,” an innovative global campaign designed to bridge science, policy, and community action in tackling environmental challenges.

Spearheaded by a coalition of nations and NGOs, the project was introduced by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the remarkable Heydar Aliyev Center designed by Zaha Hadid. It emphasizes the interdependence between humans and nature and advocates for a nature-based approach to climate resilience.

A total of 55 artists from 28 countries, including Azerbaijan, the Maldives, the UAE, Russia, Türkiye, Belarus, the UK, Ghana, Brazil, Romania, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Georgia, Sweden, Greece, Spain, Israel, Germany, South Korea, Bahrain, Estonia, Latvia, Croatia, Serbia, India, Pakistan, the USA and Morocco, attended the project.

From Türkiye, artist and academic Seval Özcan is representing the country at COP29 with her artworks, highlighting the interconnectedness of humanity and nature.

Özcan, who adressed the guests during the introduction of the project, said,  “Global warming is negatively impacting our world. It is our responsibility to take action and protect our planet. Nature does not need humans; humans need nature. Our future depends on nature.”

COP29 will continue through Nov. 22.

