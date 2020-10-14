Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

  • October 14 2020 14:33:00

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 14.

The prototype of the modernizing project, which is being undertaken by the Presidency of Defense Industries, a civil institution to strengthen Turkey's national security industry and manage the system and supply of military technology, has been completed.

The 900 million lira ($113.1 million) project began in the end of 2019 with the cooperation of Turkish defense companies Aselsan and FNNS, according to İsmail Demir, the head of the presidency.

As many as 133 vehicles will be modernized in the first phase, he said, adding that they will be equipped with remote control Nefer weapon, laser warning, close-range surveillance, driver vision, direction and navigation systems.

The vehicles, Demir said, will also have climate, heating, dire extinction and explosion damping systems, thus strengthening their armor and mine protection levels.

"The durability of the vehicles will significantly increase, and their service life will extend," he said

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  2. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  3. Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

    Erdoğan to announce size of new gas reserve on Oct 17

  4. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  5. ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul

    ‘Graffiti instead of vertical gardens’ causes debate in Istanbul
Recommended
IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020

IMF envisions a sharp 4.4 pct drop in global growth for 2020
Loans to SMEs increase by $28 billion in 8 months

Loans to SMEs increase by $28 billion in 8 months
Total turnover in Turkish economy soars by 23.5% in Aug

Total turnover in Turkish economy soars by 23.5% in Aug
Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu
Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic

Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic
Auto production down 19 pct in January-September

Auto production down 19 pct in January-September
WORLD Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

Greek neo-Nazi leader, inner group given 13-year prison terms

The leader of Greece's neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn and his inner circle were handed 13-year prison sentences on Oct. 14 as a trial seen as one of the most important in the country's modern political history neared its conclusion.
ECONOMY Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

Turkish army modernizing armored vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes secured their first win in the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season, beating German team ALBA Berlin 93-72 in a Round 3 game on Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Arena. 