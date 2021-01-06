Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry

  • January 06 2021 12:13:08

ANKARA
The Turkish army is continuing to fulfill its duties in the framework of the Turkish constitution and laws as well as upon the instructions given by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the Defense Ministry in response to an ongoing political discussion about coups staged by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in the past.

The TSK is performing its duties of fighting against the terror organizations and protecting the country’s borders against external threats in the light of science and reason, in the framework of the constitution and laws, upon the instructions by the president and in full chain of command, the ministry stated late Jan. 5.

It also stated that the TSK was committed to continue its struggle against those who were in search of anti-democratic means against the people’s will.

The statement came after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials slammed the former chief of general staff, İlker Başbuğ, who claimed that the military’s coup in 1960 could have been avoided if the government at that time would have decided to hold early elections.

 “What is worse [concerning Başbuğ’s remarks] is that he is making a comparison between the coups. There is no ‘but’ when you are talking about the coups. You cannot be tagged as a democrat if you describe one coup as bad, the otherless bad…” Ömer Çelik, the deputy leader of the AKP, told the press on Jan. 4.

Başbuğ’s lawyers denied the interpretation made by Çelik and other AKP officials, stressing that the former chief of general staff has by no means approved the military’s interventions into politics.

Meanwhile, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has also highlighted that the main opposition party has never approved the coups, blaming the military interventions for today’s democratic deficiencies in the country.

