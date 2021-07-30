Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss developments in Tunisia on phone

  • July 30 2021 15:43:21

ANKARA
Turkey's president and his Algerian counterpart spoke on the phone on July 30, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed regional matters, especially Turkish-Algerian relations and developments in Tunisia, said the directorate statement.

On Sunday, Tunisia's President Kais Saied dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament, and assumed executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The move was rejected by most of Tunisia's parliamentary blocs, including Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, and the Dignity Coalition.

Ennahda leader and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi decried Saied's move as nothing but a "full-fledged coup" against the Tunisian Constitution, revolution, and freedoms in the country.

Tunisia is seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among a group of Arab countries that witnessed popular revolutions that toppled their ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen. ​​​​​​​

TURKEY Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters
