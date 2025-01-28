Turkish airspace revenue reaches all-time high in 2024

ANKARA
Türkiye has reached a historic milestone, with revenue from its airspace soaring to 24.8 billion Turkish liras in 2024, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said, highlighting the country's growing role as a global aviation hub.

This number stood at 13.1 billion liras in 2023, Uraloğlu told the press, highlighting the sharp increase.

"We anticipate that the usage of airspace will generate 35.7 billion liras this year, 37.2 billion liras the next year and 43.4 billion liras in 2027 for our nation, which serves as the global center,” Uraloğlu further elaborated, reflecting on the country’s objectives in the field in the upcoming term.

Uraloğlu emphasized Türkiye's concerted efforts in recent years to achieve such goals, noting that the number of operational airports has increased from 26 in 2002 to 58 by the end of 2024. He added that these efforts have positioned Türkiye as one of the countries with the largest airline networks globally.

The number of countries with which Türkiye inked agreements in the field of air transportation has also increased from 81 to 175, Uraloğlu noted. In 2002, international flights were conducted to 60 points in a total of 50 countries, however, with the addition of 289 new points to the flight network, the number of arrival points has surged to 349 in 132 countries.

By the end of 2024, the number of passengers on both domestic and international flights has also increased from around 34.5 million in 2002 to over 230.2 million, Uraloğlu pointed out.

Offering access to 67 nations with 1.4 billion inhabitants and thus uniting the world at present, Türkiye has long stood at the crossroads of continents, civilizations and historic transportation routes, he noted.

