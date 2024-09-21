Turkish Airlines to serve 'world's first bread' to its passengers

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will serve its passengers “the world’s first bread” made from the famed ancient site of Göbeklitepe in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines, said the bread will be served to passengers on the flight to New York City on Sept. 22. The bread is made of wheat produced in Göbeklitepe, the "zero-point of history.” The ancient site, known as the world’s oldest temple, has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2011.

"We will serve the first bread made from wheat sourced from this region, one of our country's most important archaeological excavation sites, to our passengers, showcasing Anatolia's rich history and heritage to the world," Bolat said on his social media account.

Bolat remarked that Göbeklitepe witnessed an agricultural revolution approximately 12,000 years ago.

He underscored the pivotal role of bread in this revolution, noting that domesticated wheat and the resulting bread played a significant part in daily life and societal rituals, facilitating the development of settlement patterns, agricultural production techniques, as well as methods of grinding and baking in this region.

He further emphasized the profound gastronomic leap represented by wheat and bread, acknowledging their immense significance across all faiths and religions.

“Mesopotamia's water, Anatolia's sun, civilization's first grain of wheat have reunited after 12,000 years. From the world’s best onboard catering airline comes the world’s first bread… Coming soon!” Turkish Airlines said on X.

Göbeklitepe has been drawing record numbers of visitors in recent years. The introduction of hot air balloon tours marks a significant expansion of tourism offerings in the area, providing both local and international visitors a unique perspective on this archaeological marvel.