Turkish Airlines serves 5.6 mln passengers in January

  • February 08 2020 10:57:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's national flag carrier served 5.6 million passengers in the first month of 2020, the company announced on Feb. 7.

Turkish Airlines had carried around 5.7 million passengers in the same month last year.

Its seat occupancy rate -- the passenger load factor -- was 80.6 percent in January.

The number of passengers it carried via international flights rose by 4.1 percent, according to the airline.

Cargo/mail carried during this period increased by 8.4 percent and reach 121,605 tons.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933, flies to 319 destinations in 127 countries with its fleet of 354 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

