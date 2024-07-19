Turkish Airlines says operations back to normal amid global outage

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines announced on Friday that operations are gradually returning to normal after canceling 84 flights due to a global IT outage that wreaked havoc on computer systems worldwide.

The technical glitch grounded flights in the United States, derailed television broadcasts in the U.K., and impacted telecommunications in Australia.

"In order to avoid any disruption, some flights will be cancelled, and our flights will gradually return to normal as soon as possible," Yahya Üstun of Turkish Airlines announced on X.

Most of the Turkish flagship carrier's cancelled flights were domestic, as well as to and from Europe.

"We are working to reduce our operational intensity in order to solve the software-related problem that affects many companies from different sectors around the world," Üstun said.

"The disruption was not the result of a cyberattack," according to a statement from Türkiye's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

"The disruption occurred in institutions and organizations using the CrowdStrike product," it said.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Abdülkadir Uraloğlu, confirmed that the outage was not caused by a cyberattack and that the disruption was significantly mitigated.

DenizBank, a private bank based in Türkiye and owned by Emirates NBD, said in a message to customers on X that it was "working to eliminate the disruption".

