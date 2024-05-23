Turkish Airlines posts $226 mln profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $226 mln profit in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines posts $226 mln profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines’ (THY) financials have shown that the flag carrier made a net profit of $266 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenues grew 9.6 percent in the January-March period to reach $4.77 billion, with passenger revenue rising 4.8 percent to $3.82 billion.

Cargo revenues amounted to $750 million in the first quarter, up 27 percent from a year earlier.

The net income margin was 4.7 percent.

Fuel expenses, which accounted for 32 percent of the carrier’s total costs, rose by 4.1 percent to $1.5 billion, while personnel expenses increased by 41.3 percent from the first quarter of last year to $1.03 billion. The company spent $325 million on sales and marketing, up 3.2 percent annually.

Some 38 percent of its revenues were in the U.S. dollar, while the dollar’s share in the company’s expenses was more than 55 percent in the first quarter.

Turkish Airlines ranks first in the world by international destinations. The carrier was flying to 295 destinations in 130 countries as of April.

In the first quarter of 2024, it carried a total of 18.5 million passengers, up 8.4 percent from a year ago. The international passenger tally increased by 6.2 percent to 12 million, while domestic passengers rose from 5.8 million to 6.4 million.

The passenger load factor was 80.4 percent in the first quarter, slightly below 81.3 percent in the same quarter of last year.

Turkish Airlines aims to expand its fleet to 813 aircraft and serve 171 million passengers yearly by 2033, as part of its strategic plan.

Türkiye, profits ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

    Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

  2. Escaped Iran director arrives in Cannes

    Escaped Iran director arrives in Cannes

  3. Türkiye, EU show progress in upgrading customs union

    Türkiye, EU show progress in upgrading customs union

  4. Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

    Euclid space telescope unveils new images of the cosmos

  5. Brain, skull and spine injuries on turbulent Singapore flight

    Brain, skull and spine injuries on turbulent Singapore flight
Recommended
Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent
Companies put record amount in shareholders pockets

Companies put record amount in shareholders' pockets
Argentine economic activity plunges amid austerity drive

Argentine economic activity plunges amid austerity drive
Eurozone business activity speeds up in May

Eurozone business activity speeds up in May
Consumer confidence rises slightly in May

Consumer confidence rises slightly in May
Amazon to invest 15.7 bn euros in Spain

Amazon to invest 15.7 bn euros in Spain
Nvidias soaring profit shows its dominance in chips for AI

Nvidia's soaring profit shows its dominance in chips for AI
WORLD Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

Top UN court rejects emergency steps after Mexico embassy raid

The U.N.'s top court Thursday rejected a request by Mexico for emergency measures over a raid on its embassy in Quito last month, ruling that Ecuador had given sufficient assurances that the diplomatic mission will be protected.
ECONOMY Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

Central Bank holds key interest rate steady at 50 percent

In a widely expected move, the Central Bank has held its policy rate — the one-week repo auction rate — steady at 50 percent.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿