Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  • January 12 2021 13:41:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines is launching a 40 percent discount campaign for its international flights from April 1 to Dec. 31, the airline said on Jan. 12.

The campaign is valid for all ticket types of the flag carrier’s international flights purchased on Jan. 13-15, excluding flights to/from Ercan Airport in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Chinese Mainland, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xi’an said a Turkish Airlines statement.

Passengers will also be able to change the dates of their campaign tickets free of charge, while refunds and cancellations will be subject to the rules of the fare classes, said the statement.


