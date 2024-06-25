Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has said that it was named “Best Airline in Europe” by Skytrax at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

Based on results from the independent surveys carried out by Skytrax, the flag carrier also won two other top awards at the ceremony, including the “World's Best Business Class Catering” and “Best Airline in Southern Europe.”

These awards highlight the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers, said Turkish Airlines in a statement.

Being named the Best Airline in Europe and southern Europe, and receiving recognition for our business class catering excellence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, commented Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines.

With the addition of the Melbourne route in March 2024, the national flag carrier’s network has expanded to six continents, the statement added.

Turkish Airlines carried 32.75 million passengers in the first five months of 2024, up 5.7 percent from a year ago.

The number of destinations increased from 339 in May last year to 341, while it expanded its fleet from 417 planes to 456.

Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline at 2024 World Airline Awards for the eighth time, followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates.

Meanwhile, SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, was named the “Best Leisure Airline in Europe.”

“This remarkable accolade is a testament to the incredible dedication and exceptional service provided by the carrier’s phenomenal team,” said Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress.

SunExpress also won second place in the category of the World’s Best Leisure Airlines.