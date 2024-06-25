Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines named ‘Best Airline in Europe’

Turkish Airlines has said that it was named “Best Airline in Europe” by Skytrax at the 2024 World Airline Awards.

Based on results from the independent surveys carried out by Skytrax, the flag carrier also won two other top awards at the ceremony, including the “World's Best Business Class Catering” and “Best Airline in Southern Europe.”

These awards highlight the carrier’s exceptional service quality across its extensive network, underscoring the airline's dedication to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience for its passengers, said Turkish Airlines in a statement.

Being named the Best Airline in Europe and southern Europe, and receiving recognition for our business class catering excellence is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, commented Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines.

With the addition of the Melbourne route in March 2024, the national flag carrier’s network has expanded to six continents, the statement added.

Turkish Airlines carried 32.75 million passengers in the first five months of 2024, up 5.7 percent from a year ago.

The number of destinations increased from 339 in May last year to 341, while it expanded its fleet from 417 planes to 456.

Qatar Airways was named the World’s Best Airline at 2024 World Airline Awards for the eighth time, followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates.

Meanwhile, SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, was named the “Best Leisure Airline in Europe.”

“This remarkable accolade is a testament to the incredible dedication and exceptional service provided by the carrier’s phenomenal team,” said Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress.

SunExpress also won second place in the category of the World’s Best Leisure Airlines.

THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos
LATEST NEWS

  1. Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

    Finance Ministry warns against AI-generated videos

  2. Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

    Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

  3. Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

    Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

  4. Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon

  5. İYİ Party leader criticizes proposed tax regulation

    İYİ Party leader criticizes proposed tax regulation
Recommended
Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’
UK faces strained finances after election

UK faces strained finances after election
US consumer confidence ticks lower in June

US consumer confidence ticks lower in June
Economic board: Inflation will fall rapidly

Economic board: Inflation will fall rapidly
Annual increase in home prices continued to slow in April

Annual increase in home prices continued to slow in April
Tüpraş leads Top 500 Industrial Enterprises List

Tüpraş leads Top 500 Industrial Enterprises List
Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months

Nearly 16 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 5 months
WORLD Meloni rails against oligarchs amid EU top jobs row

Meloni rails against 'oligarchs' amid EU top jobs row

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vented her anger yesterday over her exclusion from negotiations over the EU's top jobs, saying unnamed leaders were acting like "oligarchs" and betraying voters.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

Fitch revises Turkish banking sector outlook to ‘improving’

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for the Turkish banking sector from neutral to improving, citing reduced financial risks and increased investor confidence following the country's adoption of more conventional economic policies.
SPORTS Türkiye plays Czech Republic with eyes on next stage

Türkiye plays Czech Republic with eyes on next stage

Türkiye takes on the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 Group F match on June 26, hoping to make it to the last-16 stage of the tournament in Germany.
﻿