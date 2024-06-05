Turkish Airlines, KM Malta launch codeshare partnership

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY) and KM Malta Airlines, the flag carrier of Malta, have signed a codeshare agreement to operate joint flights, effective as of June 15.

The codeshare agreement will provide passengers of both flag carrier airlines more flexible travel options on direct flights between Istanbul and Malta, THY said in a statement.

Within the scope of the cooperation, KM Malta Airlines will place their marketing flight numbers on THY flights between Istanbul – Malta and vice versa.

THY flies to more countries than any other airline in the world.

“Not only does this partnership enable Maltese travelers to benefit from the wide network of Turkish Airlines on a global scale, but also promotes more visitors from Malta to visit Türkiye,” said Bilal Ekşi, CEO of Turkish Airlines.

Istanbul is a major hub connected with Malta twice every day, offering Maltese customers a large choice of destinations, commented David G. Curmi, executive chairman of KM Malta Airlines.

On June 3, THY and China’s flag carrier airline, Air China Limited, announced the signing of a new freesale codeshare agreement.

This agreement, initially covering flights between Istanbul and Beijing, marks a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two airlines and lays the groundwork for future expansions in their strong partnership, THY said.

This new freesale model will allow both airlines to offer greater flexibility and more travel options to passengers, enhancing connectivity between Türkiye and China, it added.

