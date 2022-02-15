Turkish Airlines’ former chair to take helm at Air India: Tata Group

ISTANBUL

İlker Aycı, former head of Turkish Airlines’ executive board and committee, was appointed the CEO of India’s national carrier Air India, Tata Sons Group announced on Feb. 14.

Aycı, who was chair of the Turkish Airlines for more than seven years, resigned on Jan. 27.

“I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group,” Aycı said.

“Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality,” he added.

He will assume his responsibilities by April 1, the company said in a statement.

“İlker is an established aviation leader with a demonstrated track-record. We are delighted to welcome İlker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era,” said Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Aycı graduated from Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration in 1994.

After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the U.K. in 1995, Aycı earned his master’s degree in international relations at Istanbul’s Marmara University in 1997.

Tata Group set up Tata Airlines in 1932, which was later renamed as Air India.

Recently, Tata Group officially took over Air India from the government.

Ahmet Bolat has been appointed new chairman of Turkish Airlines’ board and executive committee, a statement after a board meeting on Jan. 27 said. After joining Turkish Airlines in 2005 at the strategy development department, Bolat had been the chief investment and technology officer at the company since 2012.