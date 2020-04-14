Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

  • April 14 2020 13:29:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on April 14 announced extending the suspension of international flights amid coronavirus outbreak.

The company will not fly on international routes until May 2020 "in accordance with the decisions taken by the authorities of Turkey and to protect the public health from novel coronavirus pandemic."

Starting from April 3, Turkish Airlines also halted domestic flights until April 20.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

