Turkish Airlines expanding fleet to have 500 aircraft by September

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines aims to increase the total number of cargo and passenger aircraft in its fleet from the current 492 to 500 in September, a company executive has said.

The number of aircraft will reach 813 in 2033, which is the 100th anniversary of the company, according to Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee.

Commenting on the fast expansion of the flag carrier, Bolat noted that the 100th aircraft was added in 2006 and the 200th jet joined the fleet 6 years later in 2012.

The number of aircraft in the fleet increased to 300 in 2016 and further up to 400 in 2023, he said.

Turkish Airlines was flying to 352 destinations in 131 countries as of the end of 2024.

The carrier’s revenue rose by 8 percent last year from 2023 to $22.7 billion, Bolat said, adding that this marked a 71 percent increase from 2019.

Despite the increasing competition, the company’s passenger revenue increased by 4 percent compared to the previous year, reaching $18.4 billion, according to Bolat.

In a bid to boost its revenues, the carrier launched the “Turkish Airlines Holidays” platform to offer comprehensive holiday packages.

It allows travelers to book flights, accommodation, transfers, car rentals, and travel insurance all in one place.

“Due to strong demand from Asia, 2 million tons of cargo were handled, and revenue rose by 35 percent from 2023 to reaching $3.5 billion,” Bolat also said.

The carriers’ debt has decreased by $8.3 billion, from $14 billion to $5.7 billion dollars, since the end of 2020, Bolat added.

Turkish Airlines posted a net income of $3.43 billion in 2024, down 43 percent from the previous year.