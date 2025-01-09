Turkish Airlines carried over 85 million passengers last year

ISTANBUL

The number of passengers carried by Turkish Airlines rose 2.1 percent on a yearly basis to 85.2 million in 2024.

Türkiye's flag carrier said in a filing with the stock exchange that it served 54.6 million international passengers, up 2.9 percent.

On the North America routes, it carried 4.26 million passengers, marking a 12.1 percent increase from 2023, while the number of passengers it served on European routes rose by 5.6 percent year-on-year to 27.3 million.

The domestic passenger tally rose 0.7 percent last year from 2023 to 30.6 million.

The load factor dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 82.2 percent year-on-year in 2024, the carrier noted, adding it was at 81.8 percent for international flights and 85.8 percent for domestic flights.

The seat capacity rose by 12.8 percent to 101,370, while the number of destinations Turkish Airlines flies to increased from 340 to 352 as of the end of December.

The carrier expanded its fleet from 440 aircraft to 492.

The firm also carried 2 million tons of cargo and mail in 2024, up by 20.6 percent year-on-year.

In December alone, it carried 6.4 million passengers, up 5.3 percent from the same month in 2023.

International travelers increased by 6.5 percent to 4.3 million, while domestic passengers were up 3 percent annually to 2.1 million, the company said.