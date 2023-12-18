Turkish Airlines announces huge Airbus order

Turkish Airlines (THY) announced that it decided to purchase more than 200 Airbus aircraft - with the option for over 100 more - in the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Bilal Ekşi said in a social media statement that the entire order could potentially add up to 355 aircraft.

The flag carrier said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul that it had made firm orders for 230 jets and placed purchasing rights for an additional 125 aircraft.

The company said the order includes 150 narrow-body A321 Neo aircraft in addition to 50 wide-body A350-900 jets and 15 of the A350-1000 planes and A350F freighters.

The company also would procure engine maintenance services and spare engines for the A350 aircraft from Rolls-Royce, according to the statement.

This latest order will take Turkish Airlines’ total orderbook for Airbus aircraft to 504, of which 212 are already delivered, Airbus said.

Turkish Airlines presently has 439 jets in its fleet.

This investment is a crucial milestone in the further evolution of Türkiye’s aviation industry, said Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee.

“By modernizing our fleet with more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, we are reinforcing our leading position in global aviation and contributing to the nation’s prominence as an aviation hub,” Bolat said.

