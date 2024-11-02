Turkish aid ship arrives in Beirut amid Israeli attacks

BEIRUT
A Turkish vessel carrying 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid docked at Beirut's port on Friday, providing critical support to Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks in the region.

The shipment, organized by Turkish NGOs operating in Lebanon, includes food supplies, medical equipment, and essential goods for vulnerable citizens. Turkish lawmaker Hasan Turan and Hasan Murad, head of the Lebanon-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, were present to receive the aid.

Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy and Mohammad Khair, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Higher Relief Commission, also attended the welcoming ceremony.

The delivery follows a previous shipment of 300 tons of humanitarian supplies from Türkiye on Oct. 9, reaffirming Türkiye's ongoing support for Lebanon during the crisis.

The aid arrives as Lebanon grapples with the impact of escalating cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel launched a massive air campaign against alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in September, following its offensive on Gaza.

Lebanese health authorities report that nearly 2,900 people have been killed and over 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October. The conflict further intensified when Israel initiated an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

 

