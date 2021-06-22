Turkey’s zoo delighted at Asian elephant’s birth

  • June 22 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s zoo delighted at Asian elephant’s birth

İZMİR
Turkey’s zoo delighted at Asian elephant’s birth

The İzmir Natural Life Park has announced the arrival of a new baby animal whose species is at risk in its respective natural habitat: A healthy Asian elephant.

Begümcan, a 25-year-old elephant, gave birth to a female calf in the zoo’s protected facility and delighted zookeepers, zoo officials told reporters.

No name has been given to the baby elephant yet.

Giving birth after about two years of gestation, Begümcan has two more calves named İzmir and Deniz (sea in Turkish) with Winner, the father elephant.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Şahin Afşin, the director of the park, said that the baby elephant was the newest member of the zoo for now.

“We’ve been waiting for her to give birth for days, and the baby has finally arrived. It was so cute and made us all extremely happy. The baby is healthy and quite active,” Afşin said.

The baby elephant is being looked after indoors and will be taken to the open area, after which visitors will be able to see it.

It is the third time that an elephant was born at an İzmir zoo.

The offspring’s 10-year-old big sister, İzmir, was the first Asian elephant born in Turkey and became the symbol of the park when shown to the public for the first time in 2011.

The Natural Life Park, built on an area of 4,125 square meters in Şaşalı in the western province of İzmir, hosts approximately 3,000 animals of 134 species brought from different parts of the world.

Izmir,

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

    Turkey to further ease virus restrictions as of July

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  4. Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

    Bodrum Arena to be built for over $80 million

  5. Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit

    Turkey, EU discuss ties ahead of pivotal summit
Recommended
Foreign artists in Turkey hold concert on World Refugee Day

Foreign artists in Turkey hold concert on World Refugee Day
Cult statues under restoration in oldest oracle center

Cult statues under restoration in oldest oracle center
Green turtle tracked with device

Green turtle tracked with device
Yemen’s mysterious Well of Hell

Yemen’s mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Turkish artists to join London Climate Action Week with online show

Turkish artists to join London Climate Action Week with online show
24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice

24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice
WORLD WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

The WHO is setting up a hub in South Africa to give companies from poor and middle-income countries the know-how and licenses to produce COVID-19 vaccines, in what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a historic step to spread lifesaving technology.

ECONOMY Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Defense giant Aselsan inks $50.7 mln export deal

Turkey's largest defense company Aselsan signed an export agreement worth €42.59 million ($50.7 million), according to a statement on June 22.

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.