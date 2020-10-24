Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

  • October 24 2020 09:59:17

Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

ISTANBUL
Turkeys Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

French football club Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı became the UEFA Europa League player of the week over his hat-trick against Sparta Prague.

Yazıcı scored three goals against Czech opponents Sparta Prague in Thursday's Europa League match as Lille won 4-1 in Prague's Stadion Letna.

This was Yazıcı's first senior hat-trick.

Yazıcı on Oct. 23 won the polls on the UEFA website, beating other nominees, including Benfica's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, Leicester City's Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho, and Villarreal's Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo.

Similar to Yazıcı, Nunez netted three goals to contribute to Benfica's 4-2 win over Lech Poznan of Poland.

Leicester's Iheanacho scored one goal against Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk as the English club won the match 3-0.

Villarreal's Kubo produced two assists and one goal for his team as the Spanish club beat Turkey's Sivasspor 5-3.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

    Two-state formula is only solution in Cyprus: Professor

  2. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  3. Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to work with Russia for Karabakh peace: Erdoğan

  4. US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

    US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

  5. Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks

    Turkish envoy slams US senator over remarks
Recommended
Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home
Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig
Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive
Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal

Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal
Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor
WORLD NASA works to head off losing too much Osiris-Rex asteroid dust

NASA works to head off losing too much Osiris-Rex asteroid dust

NASA said on Oct. 23 that its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex had succeeded in collecting a large sample of particles from the Bennu asteroid this week - but so much that it was leaking.
ECONOMY Turkey has resources for new global value chains: Minister

Turkey has resources for new global value chains: Minister

Turkey has all kinds of resources and infrastructure to take part more strongly in new investment and production networks depending on the transformation in global value chains, its trade minister said on Oct. 23. 
SPORTS Turkeys Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

French football club Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı became the UEFA Europa League player of the week over his hat-trick against Sparta Prague.