Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy

ANKARA

AA Photo

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay on Feb. 21 received Japan's ambassador to Turkey in the capital Ankara, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting between Oktay and Akio Miyajima in the presidential complex lasted an hour, the agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

The duo discussed a range of bilateral issues, including trade, energy, disaster management, agriculture, and cooperation in areas such as rural development and labor.

The officials agreed to boost cooperation between the two countries and efforts to sign an economic partnership agreement as soon as possible.