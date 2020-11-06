Turkey's US envoy condemns attack on Turkish restaurant

  • November 06 2020 09:12:48

Turkey's US envoy condemns attack on Turkish restaurant

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys US envoy condemns attack on Turkish restaurant

Turkey's U.S. envoy on Nov. 5 strongly condemned an attack on a Turkish restaurant in California, calling on federal and local authorities to protect Turkish Americans there.  

Ambassador Serdar Kılıç's remarks came a day after a group of extremist Armenians attacked the restaurant, located in Beverly Hills in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

In a statement, the police department there called the attack a "hate crime."

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a group of 6-8 males entered the restaurant, made pro-Armenia comments, destroyed property and physically attacked its employees.

On Twitter, Kılıç called on federal and local authorities there to "protect the rights of Turkish Americans and punish the culprits,"

In a subsequent tweet, Kılıç called on Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to condemn the "racially motivated hate crime" by extremist Armenians, saying "members of the Turkish American Community in Los Angeles who are also your constituents expect you to stand by them now."

Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said the attack is an "unacceptable act of hate and violence."

"There is no place in our city for this behavior and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case," said Friedman.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

    Minister repeats warning over continuing rise in cases in Istanbul, across Turkey

  2. Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

    Some 800,000 buildings should be demolished: Concrete association president

  3. Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

    Step Istanbul to take place with virus measures

  4. MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

    MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

  5. Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

    Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency
Recommended
Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’

Turkish troops to remain in Libya after initial deal ‘as long as request remains’
Ankara lambasts French ban on Grey Wolves group

Ankara lambasts French ban on 'Grey Wolves' group

Europe should avoid double-standards on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity: Turkey’s FM

Europe should avoid double-standards on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity: Turkey’s FM
Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda

Turkey, UNDP team to support gender balance in Rwanda
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders hold first meeting
France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group Grey Wolves

France to dissolve Turkish nationalist group 'Grey Wolves'
WORLD Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Kosovo President Thaci arrested, moved to The Hague to face war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, was arrested and transferred to the detention center of the Kosovo Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Nov. 5 to face charges of war crimes.
ECONOMY Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

Turkey has helped exporters with $260 mln in 2020: Minister

The government in 2020 so far has provided 1.78 billion Turkish liras ($260 million) to support exporters struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on Nov. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer sets Euro record in 50m breaststroke

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı on Nov. 5 made history, breaking his own and the European record in the men's 50-meter breaststroke category.