Turkey's top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke on Oct. 17 on phone with former and current foreign ministers of Paraguay.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu thanked former minister Antonio Rivas Palacios for the cooperation and wished him success in his new duty.

He also congratulated Federico Alberto Gonzales Franco for his new post, said the sources on condition of anonymity.