Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

  • May 18 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

ANKARA
Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

The country’s surface area has expanded by 2.8 square kilometers with reclaimed lands, including the recently inaugurated Rize-Artvin Airport, daily Milliyet has reported.

“Some 2.8 square kilometers have been added to the official surface area of 783,562 square kilometers,” the daily wrote on May 17.

Rize-Artvin Airport, which opened for commercial business on May 14, is the second airport built on a reclaimed area after Ordu-Giresun Airport.

Located off the coast of the Black Sea province of Rize’s Pazar district, Rize-Artvin Airport covers an area of 4,500 square meters, filled with at least 85 million tons of rocks.

Some 30 million tons of rock were used in the construction of the Ordu-Giresun Airport, the world’s third artificial island airport, located some 19 kilometers away from Ordu and 25 kilometers from Giresun city centers in the Black Sea region.

“Not only airports, but Turkey has also used the reclaiming technique for coastal roads and national parks,” the daily said, highlighting that the reclaimed areas exist mostly in Istanbul.

“In the 1980s, local authorities filled the sea to obtain land in the districts of Avcılar, Pendik, Bakırköy and Üsküdar,” the daily expressed.

But the district of Maltepe, with a national park on a million-square-meter land, and the neighborhood of Yenikapı, with an agora built on a 673,000-square-meter area, take the lead on the reclaimed surfaces in Istanbul.

“Turkey’s surface area basically increased Maltepe and Yenikapı formations,” the daily added.

TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
Heavy rainfall expected to hit Istanbul

Heavy rainfall expected to hit Istanbul
Turkey procures Chinook choppers to battle wildfires

Turkey procures Chinook choppers to battle wildfires
Values shift from health to money among Turkish youth

Values shift from health to money among Turkish youth
Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’

Man drowns while giving ‘Titanic pose’
Nearly 20 suspects nabbed for money laundering over Twitch

Nearly 20 suspects nabbed for money laundering over Twitch
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.