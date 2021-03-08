Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

  • March 08 2021 13:38:00

Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

Borsa Istanbul’s Managing Director Hakan Atilla has resigned, a statement said on March 8. 

The board of directors has accepted the resignation and the decision was notified to the Capital Markets Board (SPK).

Atilla returned to Turkey in July 2019 after serving a U.S. prison sentence for allegedly violating American sanctions on Iran - charges he maintained he was innocent of.

He was appointed managing director of Borsa Istanbul in October 2019.

stock exchange,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Spike in coronavirus cases worries experts

    Spike in coronavirus cases worries experts

  2. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  3. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  4. EU not wanted on the Cyprus table

    EU not wanted on the Cyprus table

  5. US to ask Turkey 'to host' intra-Afghan peace talks

    US to ask Turkey 'to host' intra-Afghan peace talks
Recommended
Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights
Turkey to target African market with virtual fair

Turkey to target African market with virtual fair
Interest-free property funding legislation enters into force

Interest-free property funding legislation enters into force
Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February
Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Turkish Treasury sees $478.5 mln cash deficit in February

Turkish Treasury sees $478.5 mln cash deficit in February

WORLD England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown

England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown

Children return to school in England on March 8 for the first time since January, as the government begins to ease tough restrictions thanks to a mass vaccination drive against the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

Turkey’s stock exchange managing director resigns

Borsa Istanbul’s Managing Director Hakan Atilla has resigned, a statement said on March 8. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.