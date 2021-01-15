Turkey’s southeastern district aims to charm tourists with Twin Waterfalls

DİYARBAKIR

The Çermik district in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, known for thermal tourism, aims to attract tourists looking for an isolated tourism site amid pandemic with its Twin Waterfalls and beautiful walking tracks.



While speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency on Jan. 13, Ramazan Polat, the district governor, said, “We want to promote the beauties of the district and the province to the world.”



Noting that the Twin Waterfalls and the walking-tracks are located in an area called the “golden triangle of Mesopotamia,” Polat said: “We want the region to be known by the people. We want them to come here amid the pandemic and spend isolation period.”



Noting that between the two waterfalls, there is a one-kilometer-long walking track, he said that they want to make a natural park in the region.



“People will see the waterfalls, hear the sound of water and birds, and commune with mother nature,” Polat said, adding that there were small waterfalls and a 250-year-old mill in the region.



Çermik Mayor Şehmus Karamehmetoğlu also made a call to the shutterbugs to come to the district. “We will do everything to bring people here. Because Çermik deserves this.”



“We will organize some biking and trekking tours,” said the provincial head of Youth and Sports Department, Celalettin Karayılan, highlighting that the region could be a base for sports activities.