Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

  • October 15 2021 10:56:40

ANKARA
Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $126.9 billion as of end-August, the country's Central Bank announced on Oct. 15. 

The amount of debt that must be paid over the next 12 months increased 11.1% compared to the end of last year, the bank said in a statement.

The short-term external debt stock of lenders rose 3.5% to $59.3 billion, while the figure for other sectors went up 14.1% to $40.5 billion.

The rest of the amount – $37.1billion – belonged to the Central Bank.

Short-term FX loans of banks received from abroad fell 1.6% to $13.4 billion, it noted.

As of end-August, some 41.2% of the debt stock was in US dollars, 25.3% in euros, 14% in Turkish liras, and 19.5% in other currencies. 

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of state lenders, increased 9.5% to $25.5 billion, while the private sector registered $74.4 billion debt, up 6.9%, during the same period.

 

