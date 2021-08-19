Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $121.7 bln in June

ANKARA

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled at $121.7 billion as of end-June, the country’s Central Bank revealed on Aug. 19.

The amount of debt that must be paid over the next 12 months increased 6.5% compared to the end of last year, the bank said in a statement.

The short-term external debt stock of lenders rose 1.3% to $58.1 billion, while the figure for other sectors went up 2.8% to $36.5 billion.

The rest of the amount which is $27.1 billion belonged to the Central Bank.

Short-term FX loans of banks received from abroad climbed 2.7% to $14 billion, it noted.

As of end-June, some 40.5% of the debt stock was in US dollars, 25.9% in euros, 13.4% in Turkish liras, and 20.2% in other currencies.

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of state lenders, increased 6.4% to $24.8 billion, while the private sector registered $69.9 billion of debt, up 0.4%, during the same period.



