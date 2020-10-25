Turkey's second division game postponed due to COVID-19

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's second-tier football division - TFF First Lig - game between Altay and Giresunspor has been postponed over multiple COVID-19 cases, Altay announced on Oct. 24.

A total of 34 staff, including 24 players and manager Yücel İldiz have tested positive, the club said in a statement.

The club added that the necessary follow-up and isolation process continues in line with the Health Ministry and Turkish Football Federation guidelines.

