Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s largest defense fair, organized by the Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, SAHA, has drawn greater attention from both domestic and foreign investors.

Launched in November last year, the world’s first-ever 3D virtual defense fair is being held through the XperEXPO application developed by Turkish technology firm BITES, an affiliate of Turkish defense giant Aselsan.

The number of firms participating in the five-month event, which will end this year on April 9, has increased to 304, with the number of visitors reaching 65,757.

The event exhibits several defense products including Akinci and TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles and the ATAK helicopter.

The fair received the most foreign visitors from countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malaysia, Ukraine, India, the UK, Nigeria, France and Italy.

The participants can exhibit all their products in 3D and can send unlimited and free invitations to potential customers all over the world.

It can enable the people they invite to see their three-dimensional products in their booths, examine their catalogs, watch product promotion videos and hold online meetings with them.

The SAHA Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association plans to organize the exhibition physically at the Istanbul Expo Center from Nov. 10-13 this year.