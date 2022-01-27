Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations jump 11 percent in 2021

ISTANBUL

More than 1.15 million motor vehicles were registered in Turkey last year, up 11 percent from 2020, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 26.

The number of withdrawn road motor vehicles decreased by 11.2 percent to 42,924.

Cars accounted for more than 53 percent of all vehicles registered last year, followed by motorcycles at 22 percent and small trucks at 14.6 percent.

As of the end of December 2021, the total number of road motor vehicles registered in Turkey totaled some 25.2 million.

“Cars represented 54.3 percent, small trucks 16.3 percent, motorcycles 14.8 percent, tractors 8.0 percent, trucks 3.5 percent, minibuses 1.9 percent, buses 0.9 percent and special purpose vehicles 0.3 percent,” TÜİK said.

The average age of these 25.25 million registered vehicles was 14.5 years.

Among 614,037 cars registered in the period of January-December 2021, the share of gasoline-fuelled cars was 62.0 percent. They were followed by diesel-fuelled cars with 23.6 percent, electric or hybrid cars with 9.2 percent and LPG-fuelled cars with 5.2 percent.

At the end of December 2021, among 13.7 million registered cars, the share of diesel-fuelled cars was 37.6 percent. They were followed by LPG-fuelled cars with 35.9 percent and gasoline-fuelled cars with 25.5 percent. The share of electric or hybrid cars was 0.7 percent.

Turkey’s total road vehicle production capacity, including trucks and tractors, is 2 million units per year, but in recent years annual production has been about 1.3 million.

Last year, Turkiye exported 937,000 vehicle units and earned $29.9 billion, while car exports totaled 565,361 units worth $9.3 billion.