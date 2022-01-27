Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations jump 11 percent in 2021

  • January 27 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations jump 11 percent in 2021

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations jump 11 percent in 2021

More than 1.15 million motor vehicles were registered in Turkey last year, up 11 percent from 2020, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 26. 

The number of withdrawn road motor vehicles decreased by 11.2 percent to 42,924.

Cars accounted for more than 53 percent of all vehicles registered last year, followed by motorcycles at 22 percent and small trucks at 14.6 percent.
As of the end of December 2021, the total number of road motor vehicles registered in Turkey totaled some 25.2 million.
“Cars represented 54.3 percent, small trucks 16.3 percent, motorcycles 14.8 percent, tractors 8.0 percent, trucks 3.5 percent, minibuses 1.9 percent, buses 0.9 percent and special purpose vehicles 0.3 percent,” TÜİK said.
The average age of these 25.25 million registered vehicles was 14.5 years.

Among 614,037 cars registered in the period of January-December 2021, the share of gasoline-fuelled cars was 62.0 percent. They were followed by diesel-fuelled cars with 23.6 percent, electric or hybrid cars with 9.2 percent and LPG-fuelled cars with 5.2 percent.
At the end of December 2021, among 13.7 million registered cars, the share of diesel-fuelled cars was 37.6 percent. They were followed by LPG-fuelled cars with 35.9 percent and gasoline-fuelled cars with 25.5 percent. The share of electric or hybrid cars was 0.7 percent.

Turkey’s total road vehicle production capacity, including trucks and tractors, is 2 million units per year, but in recent years annual production has been about 1.3 million.
Last year, Turkiye exported 937,000 vehicle units and earned $29.9 billion, while car exports totaled 565,361 units worth $9.3 billion.

registration,

WORLD North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul recovering from powerful snowstorm

    Istanbul recovering from powerful snowstorm

  2. ‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97

    ‘Turkish Schindler’ dies at 97

  3. New US ambassador presents credentials to President Erdoğan

    New US ambassador presents credentials to President Erdoğan

  4. Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years

    Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years

  5. Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne

    Bulgarian travelers take PCR tests in Edirne
Recommended
Tesla looks for manager, advisors for Istanbul store

Tesla looks for manager, advisors for Istanbul store
EU court annuls $1.2 billion fine against Intel

EU court annuls $1.2 billion fine against Intel
Microsoft profits up on cloud computing

Microsoft profits up on cloud computing
Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year
Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years

Turkey, Greece economic commission meets after 11 years
In 5G race, European Union told to step up pace with competitors

In 5G race, European Union told to step up pace with competitors
WORLD North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea’s military said.
ECONOMY Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

Power output up 3.7 pct in November last year

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 3.7 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

Performance by national figure skater fascinates millions

As the cold winter conditions continue to affect Turkey, national figure skating athlete İklim Şentunalı has shown a breathtaking performance on the frozen surface of Lake Çıldır located in the country’s northeast.