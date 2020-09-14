Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

  • September 14 2020 13:36:00

Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

BODRUM
Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

Bodrum, one of the favorite holiday centers of Turkey’s Aegean coasts, has become a frequent destination for million-dollar luxury yachts this summer.

Many mega yachts belonging to billionaire businesspeople have settled in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum bays, where the blue and the green meet.

Guests on luxury yachts anchored in bays such as Karaada, Bitez, Torba, Yalıkavak and Göltürkbükü enjoy the natural scenic beauty in a quiet and peaceful environment.

The 68-meter-long “Lady Christine,” with a heliport and a helicopter on it, the 75-meter-long “Arrow,” with the Cayman flag, and the “Al Lusail,” one of the world’s leading yachts, stood out as soon as they reached the Bodrum coast.

The 140-meter-long “Scheherazade,” and the ultra 164-meter luxury yacht “Eclipse,” owned by Roman Abramovich, who is the owner of the English football team Chelsea, were among the yachts anchored at the Bodrum shores.

Each striking in their size and aesthetics, some of the super-luxury yachts were viewed with the help of drones as well.

Referring to the fact that Bodrum is able to meet all the requests of yachts from the land such as fuel and food, Orhan Dinç, a maritime trade expert, noted that the district offered guests a peaceful, safe and isolated holiday environment.

There has been an increase in the number of mega yachts compared to last year despite the pandemic, and this increase will likely be continued, according to Dinç.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  2. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  3. Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu

  4. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  5. Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

    Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike
Recommended
Rainfall average drops 11 percent in Turkey in August

Rainfall average drops 11 percent in Turkey in August
Turkish charity worker killed in armed attack in N Syria

Turkish charity worker killed in armed attack in N Syria
No tenants for months for house where British agent died

No tenants for months for house where British agent died
Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike
Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu
Greek PM says Athens ready to talk with Ankara if tension eased

Greek PM says Athens 'ready to talk' with Ankara if tension eased
WORLD TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

American tech giant Microsoft said on Sept. 13 its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole remaining bidder ahead of the imminent deadline for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its U.S. operations.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4% in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

The 2020 U.S. Open will go down into tennis history as a very special event. We all know that the most crowded, noisy and chaotic audience with an average of 50,000 daily spectators has been in New York. But the 139th edition of the event was played without audience due to the pandemic, leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Center empty and silent.