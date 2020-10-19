Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks

BAKU- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish parliament speaker along with a delegation of deputies arrived on Oct. 18 in Azerbaijan on a three-day official visit amid the ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Mustafa Şentop congratulated Azerbaijan on its 29th Independence Day.

“We stand by the just cause of Azerbaijan, we support them and that our relationship is a unique one in the context of ‘one nation, two states’,” Şentop said, adding that they will reiterate these thoughts in the upcoming meetings.

“We came with a strong, broad committee from the Turkish Grand National Assembly,” he said.

He was welcomed by Ali Huseynli, the deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan National Assembly, Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of Azerbaijan-Turkey Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Turkey’s envoy in Baku Erkan Özoral, and Azerbaijan’s envoy in Ankara Hazar Ibrahim.

The Turkish speaker is due to be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday. He will also meet his Azerbaijani counterpart, among other high-level officials.

On Tuesday, Şentop will address Azerbaijani lawmakers in the National Assembly.