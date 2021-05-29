Turkey’s most biodiverse national park attracts shutterbugs

  • May 29 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s most biodiverse national park attracts shutterbugs

TUNCELİ
Turkey’s most biodiverse national park attracts shutterbugs

The eastern province of Tunceli, where Pülümür, Tağar, Mercan and Havaçor valleys are located, attracts visitors with its white appearance in winter and lush green in summer along with the Munzur Valley National Park, which is one of the largest national parks in Turkey.

The Munzur Valley National Park, spread over an area of 420 square kilometers in the city, offers eye-catching beauties in all seasons with its streams, plant diversity, waterfalls and endemic species.

According to records, the national park, which hosts visitors from Turkey and abroad every year, has 1,518 plant species, of which 227 plants are among the endemic species.

The national park offers a natural habitat to many species like birds, predators, fish, reptiles and rodents. And creatures such as wild goats, brown bears, chamois, lynxes, foxes, wolves, pigs and squirrels are frequently seen in the park, especially between May and August.

According to the records, 121 butterfly species also live in the region.
The national park, which becomes more colorful in the spring, also attracts the attention of wildlife photographers.

Photographers coming to the national park from the surrounding provinces and districts record the life of brown bears and wild goats living at high altitudes.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, nature photographer Malik Kaya said that the city stands out with its natural, historical and cultural beauties as well as its wildlife.

Stating that the Munzur Valley National Park presents a different beauty every season, Kaya said that there were many wild animals and plant species within the borders of the national park.

Noting that the borders of the national park start from the city center to the Ovacık district, he said: “When we take a walk in the national park, we can see many animals and plants in their natural environment. We especially come across wild goats, mountain goats, lynxes, bears, wolves, foxes and rabbits in the national park. It is said that an Anatolian leopard lives in the national park, too.”

Highlighting that the wild goat population is particularly high in the national park, Kaya said: “There are plenty of wild goat photographs in our archive. We go to the national park to take different and more impressive photos. We also see bears, and very rarely, we come across lynxes as well. There are many butterfly species in the national park and also endemic flowers. We take their photos.”

biodiversity,

WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

    Erdoğan inaugurates mosque in Taksim Square

  2. Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

    Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

  3. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  4. Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

    Ties with Turkey very critical to US: Senior official

  5. İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor

    İşbank becomes Turkey's 1st blockchain foreign trade guarantor
Recommended
Flying Broom Int’l Women’s Film Festival kicks off

Flying Broom Int’l Women’s Film Festival kicks off
Hunting for mini artworks on New York’s streets

Hunting for mini artworks on New York’s streets
PTT enters in Europa stamp competition with monk seal stamp

PTT enters in Europa stamp competition with monk seal stamp
‘Fairy Tale’ exhibition by Murat Germen now open

‘Fairy Tale’ exhibition by Murat Germen now open
Hidden history of Ani Ruins to come to light

Hidden history of Ani Ruins to come to light
Istanbul to host new int’l art fair ‘Artcontact’

Istanbul to host new int’l art fair ‘Artcontact’
WORLD EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

EU backs Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year- olds

The EU’s drug watchdog on May 28 approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12 to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.
ECONOMY Turkeys gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's gas imports up 47.8 pct in March 2021

Turkey's natural gas imports increased by 47.8 percent in March this year compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data on May 28.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

Turkish gymnast Ayşe Begüm Onbaşı won a gold medal on May 28 at the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.