Turkey's mining sector exports surge 52 pct in January-June

  • July 07 2021 09:12:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish mining sector exports reached $2.81 billion in the first six months of 2021, jumping 52 percent year-on-year, a sector group said on July 6.

Exports of metallic mining groups and natural stones rose to over $1 million during the same period, according to a press release from the Turkish Exporters Assembly's Mining Sector Council.

Rüstem Çetinkaya, the council's head, said that in the first six-month period, the upward trend continued as in the previous months.

With the increase in unit prices, the Turkish mining sector is reaping high export revenues, even if the same tonnage is delivered, he added.

Turkey,

