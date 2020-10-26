Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in October

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.4% of its capacity in October, the country's Central Bank said on Oct. 26.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector rose 0.8 percentage point month-on-month in October, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,732 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 76.9% for intermediate goods, while non-durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 71.8%.

Meanwhile, among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of paper and paper products at 85.1%, and the lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of leather products at 61%.

 

