Turkey's manufacturing capacity rises in July 

  • July 27 2020 10:19:00

Turkey's manufacturing capacity rises in July 

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys manufacturing capacity rises in July

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 70.7% of its capacity in July, the country's Central Bank said on July 27.      

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector increased by 4.7 percentage points on a monthly basis, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,749 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 73.3% for intermediate goods, while non-durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 66.9%.      

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of paper and paper products at 81.1%, and July's lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of leather products at 50.8%.      

 

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  2. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

  3. Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

    Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  4. Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

    Coronation area not carpeted in Hagia Sophia: Official

  5. Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan

    Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan
Recommended
Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Sectoral confidence recovers in July
Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes

Public lenders exclude automakers from loan package over price hikes
Standard & Poors affirms Turkey credit ratings

Standard & Poor's affirms Turkey credit ratings

Halkbank in compliance with global regulations: Bank

Halkbank in compliance with global regulations: Bank
Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time

Gov’t defers loan repayments of $5.8 billion for second time
Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties

Turkey, Spain agree to deepen economic, trade ties
WORLD Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

A volunteer church assistant has confessed to setting the fire that severely damaged a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, his lawyer said on July 26, though his motives remain a mystery.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors advanced considerably in July as coronavirus restrictions were eased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on July 27.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.