Turkey's licensed power generation down 2.97 pct in February

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's electricity production decreased by 2.97 percent in February compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data reported by the country's energy watchdog

Total electricity production fell to approximately 23.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh), from 24.3 million MWh in February 2020, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) announced in its electricity market report for February 2021.

Turkey produced its electricity from several sources: 28.09 percent from natural gas, 22.88 percent from import coal, 16.97 percent from hydropower and 13.11 percent from lignite. Wind, geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil generated the remaining share.

Industrial sector consumption held the largest share at 44.71 percent, followed by the residential sector at 27.32 percent. The commercial sector ranked third with 22.65 percent, while street lighting and agricultural irrigation accounted for the remainder.

Turkey's installed electricity capacity was up 5.53 percent in February from the same period of 2020.

Natural gas power plants comprised 28.59 percent, while 25.74 percent came from hydropower plants and 11.28 percent from lignite power plants. Imported coal, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power, fuel oil, naphtha, LNG and diesel also contributed to installed capacity.