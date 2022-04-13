Turkey’s installed electricity capacity exceeds 100,000MW

ANKARA

Turkey’s electricity installed capacity has exceeded 100,000 mega-watts (MW), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fahit Dönmez has announced.

The share of renewables in the country’s total installed capacity is 54 percent, according to the minister

“Thanks to works of the private and public sector, the installed capacity has increased more than three-fold in the past 20 years. The Turkish economy grows as the installed capacity increases,” Dönmez wrote on Twitter.

Back in 1980, the country’s installed capacity was just around 5,200MW, excessing 20,000MW of capacity in 1995 for the first time.

The capacity increased significantly in the following decades, climbing to 49,500MW in 2010 and further up to 73,147 in 2015. In 2020, Turkey’s electricity installed capacity rose to 95,900MW.

Renewables accounted for some 42 percent of all electricity produced in 2020.

Turkey’s electricity consumption was 327 billion kilowatt-hours in 2021, when the country’s installed capacity was 99,819MW. Consumption rose by 12 percent from the previous year.

Power generation also increased by 12 percent last year compared to 2021 to stand at 329bn kilowatt-hours. In 2021, Turkey increased its import of electricity by 23 percent from 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours to to 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours.