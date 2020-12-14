Turkey's industrial output rises in October

  • December 14 2020 10:34:11

Turkey's industrial output rises in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys industrial output rises in October

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 10.2% in October on a yearly basis, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 14. 

The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial sub-sectors, with 11%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up 5.5%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 0.4% during the same period.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.

On a monthly basis the country's industrial output also improved in October, indicating a rise of 1.1%.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

    Istanbul dams to be full by February: Official

  2. Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Turkey’s major provinces, says health minister

  3. Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

    Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

  4. Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister

    Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,417 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,836,728

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 16,417 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,836,728
Recommended
Total turnover in economy jumps 31% in October

Total turnover in economy jumps 31% in October

Turkish auto industry produces 1.1 mln vehicles in Jan-Nov

Turkish auto industry produces 1.1 mln vehicles in Jan-Nov

Turkey mulls simplifying taxing, cutting red tape

Turkey mulls simplifying taxing, cutting red tape
AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for $39 billion
Turkeys tea exports rise 17% in Jan-Nov

Turkey's tea exports rise 17% in Jan-Nov
Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks

Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Turkish banks
WORLD US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

The United States prepared to start its COVID-19 vaccination program on Dec. 14 as the nation’s death toll edged towards 300,000, while Germany announced a partial lockdown over the holidays due to an explosion of cases.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises in October

Turkey's industrial output rises in October

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 10.2% in October on a yearly basis, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 14. 
SPORTS Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig

Alanyaspor extends stay atop Süper Lig

Alanyaspor beat Beşiktaş 2-1 at home on Dec. 13 to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.