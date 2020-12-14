Turkey's industrial output rises in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production rose 10.2% in October on a yearly basis, the country’s statistical authority said on Dec. 14.

The manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise among industrial sub-sectors, with 11%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up 5.5%, while the mining and quarrying index rose 0.4% during the same period.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.

On a monthly basis the country's industrial output also improved in October, indicating a rise of 1.1%.



