Turkey’s first coffee museum in Safranbolu

KARABÜK

Turkey’s first and only coffee museum is located in the Safranbolu district in the northern province of Karabük, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and among the “20 best-protected cities,” hosting visitors in a 400-year-old historical Cinci inn.

The Coffee Museum, opened by Semih Yıldırım three years ago in Safranbolu, was given the status of a “private museum” by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The museum displays cups and coffee pots used by Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamit Han, Sütçü İmam and the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Yıldırım said they established the museum for local and foreign tourists to enjoy Turkish coffee to the fullest.

Stating that there is a great interest in the Coffee Museum, Yıldırım said: “Works for the establishment of the Coffee Museum started in 2019. Then the pandemic occurred in the world and the work was halted. After the pandemic process, we receive great interest from people. This is the first and only coffee museum in Turkey. There is no other example. Here, we tell people the history of Turkish coffee culture. We showcase the whole journey of coffee, from the bean to the cup and to the equipment used, and tell its stories. Turkish coffee is a very important part of our culture. We are trying to explain this culture to visitors.”

Stating that there are very important pieces in the museum, Yıldırım noted: “We have very different pieces which have their own stories, like the cup of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid Han. This is a 400-year-old inn. It is a stone building in the Safranbolu tourism region. We created a historical atmosphere by establishing the museum inside this building. Guests can both visit the museum and taste the special Turkish coffees made in different regions of Anatolia.”

Yıldırım emphasized that Turkish coffee is a very special beverage and mentioned a well-known proverb, saying, “A cup of Turkish coffee is remembered for 40 years. Coffee is in our most important moments from marriage ceremonies to funerals. It is a special beverage that is enjoyed with our loved ones. We wanted this special drink to have a special museum.”

Stating that Safranbolu was also shown in the documentary shot for Turkish coffee, Yıldırım said: “Gizem Şalcıgil White has been promoting Turkish coffee for years in the United States. She opened a chain of Turkish coffee cafes there. We hosted her in Safranbolu last year. A special Turkish coffee documentary was shot in Turkey. The filming was made in seven locations across the country. Safranbolu was also a part of this project. We talked about both saffron coffee and our museum. This documentary is currently screened in many states in the U.S., and we are already starting to see its positive effects.”