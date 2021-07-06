Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

The country's overall exports were up 39.9 percent to $104.98 billion in the same period, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) figures.

The main sectors in exports to the EU during the first half of the year were automotive ($9.5 billion), apparel ($5.65 billion), chemical ($4.77 billion), and steel ($3.27 billion).

The EU's share of Turkey's exports in the six-month period was 38.92 percent.

Germany was the main destination for Turkish exports over the same period with $1.57 billion, a jump of 33.2 percent on a yearly basis.

İsmail Gülle, head of the exporters' group, said the country also reached $8.2 billion in exports to the EU, up 49.4 percent on an annual basis.

Thanks to Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus' critical meetings with EU representatives, Turkey's exports to the union will continue to rise, Gülle added.