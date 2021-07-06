Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

  • July 06 2021 15:01:00

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

The country's overall exports were up 39.9 percent to $104.98 billion in the same period, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) figures.

The main sectors in exports to the EU during the first half of the year were automotive ($9.5 billion), apparel ($5.65 billion), chemical ($4.77 billion), and steel ($3.27 billion).

The EU's share of Turkey's exports in the six-month period was 38.92 percent.

Germany was the main destination for Turkish exports over the same period with $1.57 billion, a jump of 33.2 percent on a yearly basis.

İsmail Gülle, head of the exporters' group, said the country also reached $8.2 billion in exports to the EU, up 49.4 percent on an annual basis.

Thanks to Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus' critical meetings with EU representatives, Turkey's exports to the union will continue to rise, Gülle added.

Economy,

TURKEY CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP

CHP leader criticizes delay in releasing former HDP MP
MOST POPULAR

  1. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  2. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  3. Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

    Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

  4. Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

    Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

  5. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician
Recommended
Red Bull loses lawsuit against local soda company

Red Bull loses lawsuit against local soda company
Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products

Women collective gets support from FAO for local food products
Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June
Bezos leaves enduring legacy as he steps away as Amazon CEO

Bezos leaves enduring legacy as he steps away as Amazon CEO
Turkeys electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June
Environmentalists slam Mexico after fireball in Gulf

Environmentalists slam Mexico after fireball in Gulf
WORLD No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on July 6, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.     

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.