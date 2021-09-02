Turkey's exports reach all-time high August figure

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high August figure with $18.9 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Sept. 2.

Citing preliminary figures, Muş sad the country's exports surged 52 percent from the same month last year.

"With this strong momentum achieved in our exports, we surpassed the pre-pandemic performance," he said.

The figure also represents a rise of 43 percent from August 2019, he underlined.

Turkish imports climbed 23.8 percent to $23.2 billion during the same period, he noted, while the exports/imports coverage ratio jumped 15.1 points to 81.5 percent in August.

Turkey's 12-month rolling exports reached $207.5 billion, an all-time high, Muş noted.

He also highlighted that In January-August, Turkish exports soared 37 percent annually to $140.2 billion.

The eight-month figure was up 20 percent from the same period of 2019, Muş noted.

Turkey's imports reached $170 billion in January-August, rising 25.5 percent from last year.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 82.5 percent in the first eight months of the year, up 6.9 points from the same period of 2020.